OBITUARY: David Jerome Gentry Jr.

David Jerome Gentry, Jr., age 72, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

He was preceded in death by his father, David Gentry, Sr.; grandson, Micah Barger; and mother of his child, Debra Carson Roddy.

He is survived by his son, Anthony Roddy and wife Lisa; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; mother, Betty Gentry; brother, Tony Gentry (Lisa); sisters, Joan Sledge (Paul), Valerie Cornist (Nelson), Gina Gentry Fletcher (Steve), and Diane Gentry; along with several nieces, nephews, and close friends.

David was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio where he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati. He enjoyed reggae music, reading, walks on the beach, and his ABC television.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

