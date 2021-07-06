David H. Brand, 83, of Murfreesboro, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 30, 2021. David was born on February 1, 1938, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Clyde and Celia (Wolfe) Brand. He was in the U.S. Army Reserves working in the Army Motor Pool division. Following his service, he began a 31 year career with the VA Hospital as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker.

He enjoyed the antique car club, reading, daily walking, and being with his grandchildren watching them run cross country and track.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Phillips and husband Claude; son, David R. Brand; grandchildren, Ryan and Sarah Phillips. David was preceded in death by his wife, Rosanne Read Brand and by his parents.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

A Memorial Gathering with the family will be Sunday 2:00PM to 4:00PM July 18, 2021, followed with a Celebration of Life at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com.