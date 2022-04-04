Mr. David Glenn Hoover of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, he was 58 years old.

A native of Murfreesboro, TN, he was the son of Betty Ann Mahaffey Hoover and the late James David Hoover.

Glenn was a member of the Sharpsville Church of Christ and was in the construction business.

Glenn is survived by his mother, Betty Ann Mahaffey Hoover; daughter, Katie Hoover; sister, Gayle Hoover Wright, and her husband Nathan all of Murfreesboro, TN; nieces, Hannah Dodd, and her husband Bryson of Murfreesboro, TN and Misa Miyazato of Okinawa, Japan; and great-nephew, Greyson James Dodd of Murfreesboro, TN.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 5, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held Tuesday at 1:00 PM following the visitation with Nathan Wright officiating. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

An online guest for the Hoover family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

