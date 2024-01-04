OBITUARY: David G. Russell

David G. Russell peacefully departed this world on December 29, 2023.

Born in February 1957, to Donald G Russell and Patricia Joanne Russell in Cincinnati, Ohio. As one of five kids in the Russell family, Dave found his voice through music.

After graduating from the University of Tennessee, Dave followed in his father’s footsteps with a long career in the packaging industry which eventually brought him to Murfreesboro. He was the best friend and husband to his wife Michelle for nearly 30 years.

Dave was a lifelong musician who enjoyed playing the guitar for family and friends, and knew every John Prine song by heart. His ability to tell stories through song while making his grandchildren laugh will be remembered with love.

Dave deeply cherished his inner circle and held his loved ones close. He was the most comfortable surrounded by his adoring wife, happy kids, and rambunctious grandkids. Dave loved travel, golf, the Kansas City Chiefs and hanging out with friends but also treasured his quiet time when he could immerse himself in a novel.

Dave’s love for family, competitive nature, warm heart, passion for music and big smile, will never be forgotten. He was an amazing husband, a wonderful father, affectionate Papa, loving brother, and great friend to many.

Dave will be sadly missed by his loving wife Michelle Russell (Burton), son Abe Russell (Felicia), daughters Christina Clark (Daniel) and Katie Davis (Austin), grandchildren Austin (Jessica), Brady, Caroline, Aidan, Lucy, Millie, and Abigail, and great-grandchild Selena; siblings Cheri Williamson, Jenny Rigby (Gary), Tim Russell (Susan), and Suzie Giovanni (Vince).

