It is with deep sorrow and much love that we announce the passing of David Eugene Eady, a cherished father, grandfather, and friend, who left this world on April 11, 2026, at the age of 83. David passed peacefully, surrounded by the warmth and love of his family, leaving behind a legacy of kindness and joy that will be remembered by all who knew him.

David was born on August 22, 1942, in the small and close-knit community of Allisona, Tennessee. He was the beloved son of Joe Edward Eady and Margaret Nelle Eady, who instilled in him the values of compassion and resilience. His upbringing in the tranquil countryside of Tennessee nurtured his love for the outdoors, and he developed a lifelong passion for fishing—a pastime that brought him immense joy and serenity throughout his life.

David was a man who exuded warmth and friendliness, known for his lovable and fun-loving nature. With an infectious smile and a hearty laugh, he could light up any room and make friends feel like family. He treasured the company of his friends, always ready with a story, a kind word, or a listening ear. His ability to bring people together was a testament to his caring and understanding spirit.

David was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carolyn Ann Eady, whose partnership was a cornerstone of his life; his son, Ricky Eugene Eady, and his daughter, Tamara Carol Goss. Though now reunited with them, their memories will forever remain etched in the hearts of those he leaves behind.

He is survived by the rest of his loving family and a multitude of friends who admired his gentle and generous heart. David’s legacy is one of immense love and unwavering support, and his spirit will live on in the stories shared by those who knew him.

Throughout his life, David taught us the importance of cherishing every moment, loving deeply, and living with integrity. His life was a testament to the power of kindness and the impact one can have by simply being a good friend.

David Eugene Eady will be deeply missed but never forgotten. His life touched many, and his memory will forever be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him. May he rest in peace, fishing in tranquil waters, embraced by the eternal love of his family.

To send a flower arrangement in memory of David Eugene Eady, please click here to visit our sympathy store.

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This obituary was published by Simple Cremation & Funeral Services.

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