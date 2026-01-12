OBITUARY: David Earl Warthan

Warthan, David Earl, age 79, of Murfreesboro, TN, formerly of Fairfield, CA, passed away Wednesday, December 31, 2025. He was a graduate of Los Banos High School and played football for a couple of years in college afterwards.

David joined Franklin Road Baptist Church of Murfreesboro, TN, in 2022, with son Matthew Warthan and family, with whom he was living up until his death; but was formerly a longstanding member at First Baptist Church in Fairfield, CA, where he was an active member and loved helping in “God’s Kitchen,” a ministry for the homeless of the area. Dave was a carpenter by trade and owner of his own business, Warthan Construction. In 1976, he built the family’s house in which his children grew up, and his grandchildren still enjoy today. In June of 1966, he joined the US Air Force serving our country in the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in August of 1973.

David was preceded in death by his mother, Claudie Mae Clagg, his father Earl Hall Warthan, and his brother John Carroll Warthan. He is survived by his children, David Neil Warthan and wife DeAna of American Canyon, CA, Matthew Warthan and wife Dawn of Murfreesboro, TN, and Michael Warthan of Phoenix, AZ; his beloved grandchildren, Keirsten Lockhart, Stephen Warthan, Andrew Warthan, Karlynn Warthan, Micah Warthan, Morgan Warthan, and Hannah-Joy Warthan; his brother James Warthan and wife Connie of Larkspur, CO; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 9, 2026, at Franklin Road Baptist Church at 11:00 am, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Pastor Joel Norris will be officiating the memorial service. Interment will be held the following Friday, January 14, 2026, at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Nashville, TN at 1:00 pm, where military honors will be bestowed upon David for his service to our country.

The family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful help and care given to David by the Alvin C. York Veterans’ Administration Medical Center. Thanks also to Smith Family Funeral & Cremation Services for their support during this time. Final thanks to the Franklin Road Baptist Church family for prayers, cards, food, and words of encouragement during this time. Your love, prayers, care, and concern have been greatly evidenced and deeply felt.