OBITUARY: David Dean

Mr. David Jackson Dean, age 61, of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with the Lord Thursday, March 6, 2025. He was born in Murfreesboro to the late Charles and Fran Wright Dean. David was a graduate of Oakland High School and Middle Tennessee State University where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church. David taught physical education at Charlotte Park Elementary School and Tusculum Elementary School in Nashville, TN. Throughout the years, he coached softball, basketball, and baseball and was a mentor to many young people. David was an avid fan of University of Alabama and MTSU sports.

David is survived by cousins, Beth Ryan, Vickie Young, Niki Dean Holmes and her husband Lynne, Ronnie Wright and his wife Sheila, Pat McDougal and her husband Brad, and Susan Lauderdale and her husband Dee; aunt, Helen Wright; uncle, Bill Dean; best friend, Shawn Middleton and his wife DeAnn; God son, Jordan Middleton and a host of extended cousins.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, March 12, 2025 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at First United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 1:00pm at First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

For those who wish, memorials can be made to Siegel High School Flag Football, 3300 Siegel Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 in memory of David.