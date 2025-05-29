OBITUARY: David Crockett Mahaffey

David Crockett Mahaffey, age 66 passed away on May 24, 2025, in Smyrna, TN.

Born on July 20, 1958, in Murfreesboro, TN. David lived a life marked by generosity, dedication to family and a deep passion for working with his hands.

David was a loving husband and father whose presence brought strength and warmth to those around him. He is survived by his wife Vickie Byrd Mahaffey; five children- Janie, Michael, Jimmy, Rachel, and Kathryn; and seven grandchildren who brought joy to his later years.

His legacy also lives on through his two brothers, Buddy Hale and Ricky Mahaffey; five sisters- Betty Ruth Sanders, Frances Alaniz, Linda Russell, Gladys Mahaffey, and Janie Hearn; as well as many nieces and nephews who were touched by his kindness and spirit.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harin J. Mahaffey and Ruth Harrell Mahaffey; and brothers- Harin J. “HJ” Mahaffey Jr. and Roy R. Mahaffey.

David has a remarkable talent for Mechanics. A great mechanic by trade and passion, he found joy in working on cars and could often be found tinkering with anything that had a motor. Whether it was lending a hand to someone in need of help or fixing an engine. David’s skills were matched only by his willingness to share them freely with others.

Those who knew David will remember him not only for his mechanical abilities but also for the way he lived- with generosity in action and love at the center of all he did. His memory will continue to inspire those fortunate enough to have known him. May his memory bring comfort to those who knew him.