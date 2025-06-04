OBITUARY: David Collette

David Wayne Collette, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on May 27, 2025. Born in Knoxville, TN, he was the son of the late Wayne and Mary Lou Collette.

David was an avid hunter and fisherman. He retired from AAA Industries after 45 years. David was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and had a deep love for the Lord. He attended North Boulevard Church of Christ. He was greatly loved, adored and will be fiercely missed.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Jan Collette; daughter, Austen Fugate; grandchildren, Liam Kiefer and Lilyahna Fugate; brother, Alan (Cheryl) Collette; sisters-in-law, Teresa Clark, Debby (Nate) Green, Karen Clark, and Dara (Andrew) Adams; and loved by numerous nieces and nephews.

A private Celebration of Life was held on June 2, 2025, with Reverend Bradford Green officiating.

