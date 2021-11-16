David Clifton Sneed, age 69 of Smyrna, TN passed away peacefully Friday, November 12, 2021.

He was born January 7, 1952, in Memphis, TN to Clifton and Betty Sneed, who proceeded him in death.

A celebration of life will be held in his honor, Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna from 4:00-6:00 pm, where all are welcome.

He is survived by his loving wife: Doris J. Sneed of Smyrna, Son and daughter-in-law, David J. and April Sneed, daughter and son-in-law Katy (Sneed) Hamako and Master Sergeant Paul Hamako, US Army, four grandchildren: Amity (Adam) Parker of Lascassas, TN, Brylee Sneed of Smyrna, TN, Jackson and Charlie Hamako of Weiden Germany. Sisters: Sarah (Ed) Green of Atlanta, Joyce Schwegman (daughter Arrah) of Memphis, and brother, Bobby (Susan) Sneed of Bedford, Texas, and many other family and friends.

David was known by many names, including Dave, dad, brother, uncle, but as he would tell you Granddaddy or more commonly, “GDad” was his favorite. Family meant everything to him, and he meant everything to his family. He loved his dogs and grand dogs, too. David was a former homebuilder with his father and retired from American Airlines and served as Local Union Vice President for the AFL-CIO, where he made lifelong friends who always remained close.

We would like to thank Tennessee Oncology, Dr. Zubkus, Murfreesboro Alive Hospice, and David’s granddaughter Amity for the exceptional care he received as well as the many friends, family, and neighbors that have shown support this year.

Please join us in celebrating his life on Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021, at Woodfin in Smyrna, with visitation from 4:00 pm to 6:00 and the service starting at 6:00 p.m.

