David Domen Obituary

David Churchill Domen of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died January 21, 2026, at the age of 88. He was born September 1, 1937, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Ray James Domen and Olive (McConaughey) Domen. He is survived by his daughters, Katherine Cater (Douglas) and Elizabeth Dunkerson (Marty), 5 grandchildren (Brandon, Jordan, Makayla, David, and Lexi), 3 great-grandchildren (Josie, Quinn, and Elodie), and a plethora of nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister Birdie and brother-in-law Ted Grignon, brothers Fred and sister-in-law Darlene Domen, and Daniel and sister-in-law Darlene Domen. David was predeceased by wife, Patricia Suzanne (Bell) Domen, sisters Martha, Marylyn, Jeannie, and brothers Bruce and Paul.

David lived in the town of Belleville, Michigan attending and graduating from Belleville High School. He went on to complete many years of college, earning him an associates degree in business management, and went on to work for The Chrysler Corporation, Piper Aircraft, and Chromalox. Later in life, he put his extensive carpentry skills to work and started his own business as a General Contractor.

David believed deeply in his faith as a Gideon and traveled to many places spreading the word of God, assisting pastors and other congregation members with their path to spiritual enlightenment.

David believed just as deeply in his family and the love he shared with them. He loved to listen to his children and grandchildren tell them about their lives, often offering his wit and wisdom that was embedded in an amazing sense of humor. He will be missed.

A Celebration of Life will be planned and at later date to be determined.