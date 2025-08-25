OBITUARY: David Bruce Fedak, Sr.

David Bruce Fedak, Sr., age 77, was born on September 30, 1947 in Bryn Mawr, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania to the late Andrew John Fedak II and Anita Puckett Fedak. He passed away on August 20, 2025 at his home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In addition to his parents, preceding him in death were his brother, Michael Luther Fedak; grandparents, Luther and Lula Puckett and Andrew John and Mary Fedak; father-in-law and mother-in-law Clyde and Ora Billings; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Lloyd and Clara Billings; brothers-in-law, John Billings and Joel Billings; several beloved aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

David is survived by his loving wife of almost 60 years, Kaye Billings Fedak; son David Fedak, Jr. (Patti); grandsons, Collin Fedak and John Butler; granddaughters, Breaunna Butler (Connor Carlson), Audrey Butler McClard (Noah); great-grandson, Elijah Daniel McClard; brother Andrew (Drew) Fedak III (Gail); sister Fran Fedak McPherson (Tim); nieces Ginger Fedak Wenger, Madison McPherson; nephews A.J. Fedak (Misty); great nephews Evin Dyer, Ike and Max Fedak; sisters-in-law, Sue Billings Dearman (Bill), Loretta Billings Sharritts, Rebecca Billings Tucker, Susan Matheson Billings, Sharon Billings Hargrove (Chris), Sarah Billings, Elizabeth Billings Napier (Marvin); brother-in-law, Berle Billings (Mamie); and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends (far too many to list).

Throughout David’s early life, his family lived in Pennsylvania; Athens, Tennessee; and Smithville, Tennessee, where he attended elementary school and was a 1965 graduate of DeKalb County High School. Shortly after he graduated, he married his high school sweetheart, Kaye. In 1966, they moved to Murfreesboro, where they have made their home for 59 years. Also, in 1966, he went to work at AVCO Aircraft Plant and retired from Vought Aircraft Plant (previously AVCO) in 2009.

David was a high school football player and served as captain of the football team at DeKalb County High School. He was also an avid sports fan, especially the UT Volunteers. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed golfing, boating on Center Hill Lake, camping, fishing, hunting and other activities that took him outdoors, even yardwork.

David grew up in the Methodist Church and remained a member of the First United Methodist Church in Smithville. In lieu of flowers, in David’s honor, please make donations to the benevolence fund at the First United Methodist Church in Smithville or the charity of your choice.

A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.