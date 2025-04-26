OBITUARY: David Blackwell

David Blackwell, 74 of Murfreesboro went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. David is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Norma Blackwell of Johnson City, TN and is survived by his loving wife Marie of 53 years, brother Steven Blackwell of Alexandria, VA, daughters Jill (David) Johnson and Beth Hardiman, grandchildren Corby (fiancée Reagan Sapp) and Landon Johnson, and Reece and Bella Hardiman.

David was originally from Johnson City, TN and was a 1973 graduate of East Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. He met his wife, Marie at ETSU. David’s career began with Washington County Sherriff’s Department where he worked his way through school. He spent the majority of his 43-year career in law enforcement as a Special Agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation where he retired in 2000 after 27 years of service with the state. He spent 13 years as a Murfreesboro City Police Officer, officially retiring in July of 2014. He served his state and his community as a humble servant leader.

He was a charter member of One Church Calvary where he served on the security team and as traffic control using his training from his career to serve his church community. David loved his family, his grandchildren and grand dogs. He loved walking his schnauzer Marci Belle, his favorite furry companion, coffee, going to the gym and watching instructional YouTube videos.

David Blackwell was humble, generous and incredibly quick-witted. We will celebrate his life on Saturday, April 26 with receiving of friends from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm with the service following at noon located at One Church Calvary. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to One Church Calvary Capital Projects Fund and an online guestbook is available for the Blackwell family.

