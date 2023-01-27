OBITUARY: David Allen King

David Allen King, age 80 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at his home.

He was a native of Grand Rapids, MI. and was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Harmon King and Madeline Pearl Day King, brothers, Kraig King, Kirk King.

Mr. King was a veteran of the United States Army and a graduate of the Milwaukee School of Engineering. He was an engineer with many large equipment companies. His passion was horses. Mr. King enjoyed working with Tennessee Walking Horses.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sandra Lee Hartung King; children; Kory King and wife Michelle, Bret King, Ryan King, Crystal Patterson and husband Russell; Grandchildren; Trevor King, Tanner King, Liam King, Piper and Rori Patterson; brothers; Brian King and wife Jeanne, Jon King and wife Melanie; sister; Mary Jo King.

Visitation will be 2:00 PM until Funeral service at 6:00 PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be 1:00 PM Monday at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

