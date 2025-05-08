OBITUARY: David Albert Garvin

David Albert Garvin, age 86 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Monday, May 5, 2025. He was born in Nashville, TN to the late Albert Sparks Garvin and Addie Maude Parker Garvin.

Mr. Garvin is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mava Ruth Shelton Garvin; son, Dwight Garvin and his wife Dana of Milton, TN; daughter, Jennifer Garvin McKnight and her husband Mark of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Jack Dillard, Caroline Dillard, Devin McKnight and his wife Anna Claire, Sam Garvin, Luke McKnight, Katie Garvin, Lauren McKnight, Charles Dillard, and Mary Beth McKnight; brother, Terry Wayne Garvin and his wife Debbie of Murfreesboro, TN; and sister, Helen Dement and her husband Brence of Murfreesboro, TN.

Visitation with the Garvin family will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Sunday, May 11, 2025, at Belle Aire Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM Sunday following the visitation at the church with Pastors Terry Chitwood, Sam Upton, and Grant Gaines officiating. The burial will be on Monday, May 12, 2025, at Wards Grove Cemetery.

Mr. Garvin was a long-time faithful member of Belle Aire Baptist Church and owned and retired from US Machine and Tool. He also served and was Honorably Discharged from the Tennessee Army National Guard. Mr. Garvin was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed by many.

