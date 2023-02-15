OBITUARY: Darryl L. Vining

Darryl L. Vining, age 67 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023, at his home with his family at his side.

He was a native of Maywood, California and the son of the late Edward Thomas Vining and Dorothy May Sanborn.

He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Mindy Vining.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Chere Vining; daughters, Cara Silvers and husband Steve of Manchester, TN and Naomi Ashwood and husband Greg of League City, TX; sisters, Debra Coven and Cyndi Dean; six grandchildren, Marissa Weeks, Autumn, Levi, and Austin Silvers, Madison and Olivia Ashwood; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Vining was a proud United States Marine Corps Veteran and was a faithful member of The Fire Church, Murfreesboro. Darryl had a profound passion for God and music.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 10:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 11:00 am at The Fire Church, Murfreesboro. Burial with military honors will be 10:00 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

An online guestbook is available for the Vining family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

