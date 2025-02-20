OBITUARY: Darrell Eugene Sullivan

Darrell Eugene Sullivan, age 51, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2025.

He was preceded in death by his father, Vernie Eugene Sullivan; grandchildren, Houston Roberson Jr., and Eden Sanderson.

He is survived by his loving wife, Joanne Marie Sullivan; daughters, Kayla (Austin) Johnson, Kelsey (Tyler) Strickland, Savannah Sullivan; Mother, Faye Kingsley; bonus children, Kayla (Jordan) Rice, Hailey (Jon) Sanderson, Ryan (Sami) Haraway; grandchildren, Keagan Rice, Mia Johnson, Zae Rice, Maisy Johnson, Kendall Strickland; brother, Andrew (Deborah) Sullivan; sisters, Dawn (Greg) Solminski, Amanda (Mike) Gronda; many nieces, nephews, and bonus family members.

Darrell had the gift of gab. He would say “There are no strangers, only friends I’ve never met.”

Darrell was a man of faith. He was loved by so many and love them in return, very deeply. He was a devoted husband, loving father, brother, and PeePaw. He will be greatly missed by all.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at a later date.