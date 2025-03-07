OBITUARY: Darrell Allen Hayes

Darrell Allen Hayes, age 35, passed away on Sunday, March 2nd, 2025. He was born on March 29th, 1989, in Nashville, Tennessee. Darrell grew up in Georgia, Texas, and Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He was the son of Paula Loughren Hayes of Murfreesboro and Dirk Hayes of Hendersonville.

He is preceded in death by his beloved cat, Martha; his childhood dogs, Harley, Tosha, and Lance; his grandfather, Bob “Pop” Loughren; his grandmother, Nina Faye Hayes; his grandfather, Frank Hayes; and his aunt Denise Daniels

He is survived by his loving parents, Dirk Hayes and Paula Loughren Hayes; his brother, Dylan Hayes, and his fiancé, Caitlin Davis; his aunts, Trina Hayes, Anna Hayes, and Luann Fox; his uncles, Tim Fox and Kevin Hayes; his dear cousins, Bryan, Ryan, Joel, and Jeremiah; his grandmother, Margaret “Peggy” Loughren; and his great grandmother Emma Loughren. He left behind many friends.

Darrell was unapologetically, himself. He loved being outdoors in nature. He especially loved fishing and would do it any chance he could. He enjoyed photographing flowers, animals, and his family. He loved playing the guitar and you could always find him listening to music. His favorite color was purple, and he could be described as a teddy bear. He was creative and lit up a room with his smile and silliness. He was full of genuine unconditional love for anyone that came into his presence.

A Celebration of Life is tentatively Saturday, March 29th, 2025. Please reach out to Dylan Hayes for more information, 615-517-5166.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to PAWS in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. This is an organization Darrell felt strongly about and where he rescued his soul cat, Martha from. The contact information is – (615) 898-7740 or email [email protected]

An online guestbook for the Hayes family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.