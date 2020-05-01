Mrs. Darlene Carlton Swart, BSN, MS, age 69, of Bon Aqua, TN passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was born in Murfreesboro, TN to the late Sam Houston and Sallie Ruth Cooper Carlton. Mrs. Swart was Vice President for Clinical and Regulatory Research and Consultation for the Tennessee Hospital Association. She was a member of Third Baptist Church.

Mrs. Swart is survived by her sister, Charlotte Maxwell of Murfreesboro; nephew, Tom Maxwell and his wife Karen of Acworth, GA; and three great-nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Swart, and a sister, Melissa Newkirk.

A private graveside service will be held at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Rural Health Association of TN, PO Box 656, Decaturville, TN 38329 or Agape Animal Rescue, PO Box 292766, Nashville, TN 37229-2766.