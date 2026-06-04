Darlene Louise Driskell Green, 63, of Murfreesboro, TN, was born in Jacksonville, FL on August 16, 1963 and passed away on May 27, 2026. She is preceded in death by her mother, Louise Driskell; husband, Clarence Green III; daughter, Ashley Cooper; and grandchild, Nairobi Thompson Jr.

She leaves behind her daughter, Brittany Grimes (William – husband) (Trey, Elijah, Ashley); daughter, Tiffany Thomas (Nicolas, Kennedi, Isabel, Sophia); daughter, Brandy Cooper (Camar’ron, Jai’la, J’Naiya, Ja’sire); son, Wesley Green (Jelissa – wife) (Westley, Clarence IV, Jazmine, Jaki, Amaya, Jyla, Janyla, Zavion); son, Corey Cooper (Marissa); son, Brian Cooper (Demornay, Carmen, Neyana); son, Christian Cooper (Christian Jr., Nevaeh, Sunshine, Kingston); and grandchildren, Jordan Lawton and Julianne Brown.

A memorial service is planned for a later date.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email