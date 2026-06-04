Thursday, June 4, 2026
No menu items!
Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Darlene Louise Driskell Green

OBITUARY: Darlene Louise Driskell Green

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
42

Darlene Louise Driskell Green, 63, of Murfreesboro, TN, was born in Jacksonville, FL on August 16, 1963 and passed away on May 27, 2026. She is preceded in death by her mother, Louise Driskell; husband, Clarence Green III; daughter, Ashley Cooper; and grandchild, Nairobi Thompson Jr.

She leaves behind her daughter, Brittany Grimes (William – husband) (Trey, Elijah, Ashley); daughter, Tiffany Thomas (Nicolas, Kennedi, Isabel, Sophia); daughter, Brandy Cooper (Camar’ron, Jai’la, J’Naiya, Ja’sire); son, Wesley Green (Jelissa – wife) (Westley, Clarence IV, Jazmine, Jaki, Amaya, Jyla, Janyla, Zavion); son, Corey Cooper (Marissa); son, Brian Cooper (Demornay, Carmen, Neyana); son, Christian Cooper (Christian Jr., Nevaeh, Sunshine, Kingston); and grandchildren, Jordan Lawton and Julianne Brown.

A memorial service is planned for a later date.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×