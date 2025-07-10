OBITUARY: Darlene Faulk

Darlene Faulk, age 84 of LaFayette, GA and was formerly of Murfreesboro, passed away Tuesday July 8, 2025. She was a native Coffee County, and was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Sons and Fannie Maurine Coffey Sons; brother, Roger Dale Sons, and her husband James R. Faulk.

Mrs. Faulk was a member of Mt Pleasant Baptist Church in Rockvale and retired from General Electric in Murfreesboro. She had worked for the Pencil factory in Shelbyville and sold Tupperware, and Avon Cosmetics. Mrs. Faulk was also a Cub Scout Leader in Rutherford County.

She is survived by her children, Evertte Devon Faulk and wife Lori, Leasa Hunter and husband Eric; grandchildren, Kayla Faulk, and Jamison Faulk; great-grandchildren, Kimora, Kalia, Sara Anne, Hayden Cole.

Visitation will be Sunday July 13th 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Monday July 14th 12Noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Rev. Bobby Maxwell will officiate. Interment to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com