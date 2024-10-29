OBITUARY: Darlene Brewer McCrary

Darlene Brewer McCrary, age 82 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Friday, October 25, 2024.

A native of Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Onzie and Edna Bell Warrick Brewer.

Mrs. McCrary was also preceded in death by her husband, H. B. McCrary, a grandson, Bobby Sullins, brothers, Buddy, Randall, and Kenneth Brewer, and sisters, Dorothy “Dot” Thompson and Betty Ruth Jacobs.

Mrs. McCrary is survived by her daughter, Bonita Nornes of Bradyville, TN; granddaughter, Brittany Nornes of Smyrna, TN; great-grandchildren, Jayden Sherwood, Elizabeth Morgan, and Jaxston Morgan; brothers, Henry Brewer of Murfreesboro, TN, Curtis Brewer and his wife Alma of Milton, TN, and James Brewer and his wife Debbie of Woodbury, TN.

Visitation with the family will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday, November 1, 2024, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday following the visitation with Bro. Dusty Ray officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Toby McCrary, Michael Elliott, Lane Rhinehart, Clayton Brewer, Eddie Rafferty, and Cam Shelton serving as pallbearers.

Mrs. McCrary was of the Baptist faith and owner and operator of Darlene’s Alterations in Smyrna.

An online guestbook for the McCrary family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. (615) 459-3254.

