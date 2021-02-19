Molly Darlene Baird, age 84 of Lascassas, TN passed away on February 16, 2021. She was born in Rutherford County to the late James Forrest Rowland and Ruth Elizabeth Pope Rowland. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Samuel Gairy Baird; brothers, Thomas Rowland and Robert Rowland; and great-grandson, Wyatt James Baird.

Mrs. Baird graduated from Christiana High School in 1956, where she was a Cheerleader, Future Home Makers of America member, and Reporter for her Senior class. She spent 35 years of her working career as Dietary Manager for Stones River Manor Assisted Living Facility, her 2nd family and 2nd home. Her goal was to work until her final days, and she did just that. She loved every day with her fellow associates and every resident through her many years of service.

Mrs. Baird loved her family more than life. Her spare time was spent attending truck/tractor pulls, horse shows, and ball games, and always up for a new destination – any event that involved her family. She was the thread that spun our family together, keeping traditions alive that have long been forgotten.

A loving mother, sister, and “Nanny,” she is survived by her sons, Leland Baird and wife Reba of Milton, TN, and Bruce Baird and wife Ginger of Readyville, TN; three absolutely adored grandchildren, James Baird, Jr. and wife Emily of Eagleville, Addie Baird of Readyville, and Perry Baird of Readyville; siblings, Maurice Rowland of Nashville, TN, Lorene Stephens and husband Dan of Murfreesboro, TN, and Larry Rowland and wife Barbara of Christiana, TN; and several very loved nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, February 21, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Monday, February 22, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Republican Grove Cemetery. Leland Baird, Bruce Baird, James Baird, Jr., Addie Baird, Perry Baird, and Kirt Lehew will serve as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers are Clint Baird, Buford Christopher, Charlie Richardson, and Chris Duggin, who all held a very special place in her heart.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests a donation to Stones River Manor.

The family expresses their love and gratitude to her niece and nephew, Nancy Christopher and Clint Baird, for their constant love and support.