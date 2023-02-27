OBITUARY: Daphnea Jean Bowen Anderson

Mrs. Daphnea Jean Bowen Anderson, age 66, of Rockvale, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

She was born in Murfreesboro, TN to the late Billy and Maggie Lee Perry Bowen.

Mrs. Anderson was a 1974 graduate of Riverdale High School. She retired from the former Murfreesboro Electric Department as the executive assistant to the general manager. Mrs. Anderson received the Judy Hayes Award for excellent customer service from Murfreesboro Electric. The now Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp. created the Servant’s Heart Award in honor of Mrs. Anderson after her retirement. She attended Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church.

Mrs. Anderson is survived by her husband of 42 years, Tony Anderson; children, Renee Anderson and Stephen Anderson and his wife Anne all of Rockvale; grandchildren, Daylan, Kadyn, and Evelyn Anderson; siblings, Darrell Bowen and his wife Jeanena, Jeff Bowen and his wife Fran all of Christiana, and Tammy Alexander and her husband Jerry of Murfreesboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Bowen.

Visitation with the family was Friday, February 24, 2023 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services were held Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:00 am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Gideon’s International, or Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church in memory of Mrs. Anderson.

