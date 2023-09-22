OBITUARY: Danny Ray Francis

Danny Ray Francis, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at Centennial Medical Center.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and retired from the Smyrna Water Treatment Plant.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson Francis and Sara Francis; and son, Michael Gamble.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Mangrum Francis; sons, Hugh (Christy) Gamble. Scottie (Rhonda) Gamble, Stephen (Morgan) Shepard; brother, Jimmy (Drulene) Francis; sisters-in-law, Jean (Randy) Hopkins, Jackie (Mick) Bumbalough; brothers-in-law, Andrew Mangrum, James (Mary) Mangrum; twelve step-grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and many friends at VFW Post 8422.

Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until time of memorial service at 3:00 PM; on Friday, September 29, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

