Danny Ray Allen, age 74 of the Russel Hill Community in Macon County, TN, passed away Monday night June 9, 2026 at Quality Care and Rehab in Lebanon. Danny Ray Allen is in the care of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette, TN.

Graveside Services & interment for Danny Ray Allen will be conducted on Monday morning, June 15 at 11:00 am from the Eulia Cemetery in Westmoreland with the family officiating.

There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

He is preceded in death by: Parents, Leonard Cecil & Winnie Flatt Allen.

He is survived by: Friends & Family.

Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Directors, Lafayette, TN 615-666-4011 www.andersonandsonfuneralhomes.com

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This obituary was published by Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette with Memorial Park.

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