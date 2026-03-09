Danny R. Stockton, age 72, entered eternal rest on March 6, 2026. A native of Jamestown, Tennessee, he was born on June 8, 1953, to the late Benjamin and Grace Hansford Stockton.

Danny was a man of quiet faith and a devoted member of Fosterville Baptist Church. He was known throughout his community for his generous spirit and his skilled hands. Alongside his wife, he dedicated his time to rebuilding bicycles for children in need—Danny meticulously restoring the frames while his wife, Patsy, repaired the seats. Together, they brought joy and mobility to countless young lives.

He was preceded in death by his four brothers: Randall, Frank, Bob, and Bill Stockton.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Patsy Stockton; his son, James Stockton; and a host of extended family members and dear friends who will forever cherish his memory.

Visitation will be held on March 21, 2026, from 12:00 – 3:00 PM. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 3:00 PM with Donnie Frensley officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Fosterville Baptist Church.

