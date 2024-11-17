OBITUARY: Danny O’Brien

Danny Lane O’Brien, age 76, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2024. He was born to the late John and Gloria O’Brien in Lima, Ohio. He then quickly moved to Murfreesboro where he lived his life. He was also preceded in death by his sons, Joseph Adam O’Brien and Jared Prater O’Brien.

He is survived by his wife, Lois O’Brien; stepdaughters, Kate Holland (Fletcher), Sarah Murfree (Bricke), and Rachel Guy (Jamin); grandchildren, Caroline O’Brien, Ava O’Brien, Randall O’Brien, Hudson Holland, Ellie Holland, Miles Holland, Ellen Murfree, and Jackson Guy; brothers, John Larry O’Brien and Thomas Alton O’Brien; and many other family friends.

Danny was a graduate of Central High School in 1966. He was a United States Navy Veteran and long-time member of First United Methodist Church. He dedicated 45 years of his life to the real estate business, including serving as President of the Rutherford County Association of Realtors as well as President of the Murfreesboro Optimist Club. Danny had a passion for serving his country, community, and church. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, November 21, 2024 from 11:00-1:00 PM at First United Methodist Church. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church or Prevention Coalition for Success, https://pc4s.org