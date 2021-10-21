Danny Michael Pitts, Sr, age 56, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021.

He was the son of the late James Holden Pitts, Jr and was also preceded in death by his brother, James Holden Pitts, III, and sister, Molly Jean Pitts.

He is survived by his sons, Danny Pitts, Jr and his wife Liz, Travis Pitts and his wife Barbara; grandchildren, Lexi, Anna, Makayla, Avery, Austin, Chase, Riley, and Clayton; mother, Mary Pitts; brothers, Larry Dale Pitts and his wife Marla, David Pitts; sister, Pamelia Lynn and her husband Jerry; nieces; nephews; and many other family and friends.

Danny has been an employee of General Mills for 25 years. He enjoyed road trips on his motorcycle, fishing, and shooting. He was a hard-working man with a big heart for his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, October 22, 2021 from 10:00-12:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with a funeral service following at 12:00 PM. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

www.woodfinchapel.com