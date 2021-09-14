Danny Lyle Markley

Danny Lyle Markley, age 64, passed away September 11, 2021 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was born in Wichita, Kansas, and a resident of Rutherford County. He worked as a Sales Manager for True Value Hardware.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle Raymond Markley and Elizabeth Fischer Markley. He is survived by his wife, Heather Markley; children, Desiree (Dustin) Heath of Murfreesboro, Korinna (Scottie) Ghee of Murfreesboro, Devonny (John) Crawford of Woodbury, Brett Markley of Murfreesboro; sister, Rhonda (Kent) Lammers of Kansas; grandchildren, Kaleb and Preston Ghee, Dominic and Colson Crawford, and Jayla and Jaxon Heath; and nephew, David (Taylor) Lammers.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.


