OBITUARY: Danny Lee Windsor

Danny Lee Windsor, age 68, passed away Wednesday, March 12, 2025. He was born in Centerville, TN to the late Ronnie Samuel Windsor.

He is survived by his wife Robin Lee Ray Windsor; daughters, Leah Danielle Isenberg (Kevin) and JoAnn Elizabeth Keeton (Joseph); grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth Isenberg, Joseph Stanley Isenberg, and Jimmy Noble Keeton; mother, Doy Mai Windsor; brother, Michael Ray Windsor (Debra) and many other family and friends.

Danny was a long-time member of East Main Church of Christ where he was currently serving as an Elder. He was a former Elder at Minerva Drive Church of Christ which is now known as Salem Creek. Danny graduated from David Lipscomb College in 1979 with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. He then went on to become a Certified Public Accountant.

He was a sports enthusiast and lifelong Vanderbilt Commodore Fan. In his earlier years, he enjoyed playing tennis both singles and doubles. In his later years, he loved playing Strat-o-matic baseball and basketball. One of his greatest joys was watching his grandchildren perform in their extra-curricular activities. Danny was a devoted husband and father and known as a “family-man.” First and foremost, he loved the Lord’s Church and dedicated his life to God’s service. He will be missed dearly by all.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, March 16, 2025, from 12:30-3:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. Funeral service will begin at 3:00 PM with Kevin Isenberg, Lonnie Horner, Ethan Horner, Joe Keeton, Jay Pugh, Mike Goodpasture, Todd Blackburn, and Tim Hayes serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Joseph Isenberg, Mike Windsor, Jimmy Keeton, Dave Heffner, Jack Ray, Cecil Morris, and Brad Rowley. A private graveside will be held on Monday for immediate family.