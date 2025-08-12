OBITUARY: Danny Alan Small

Danny Alan Small was born on July 2, 1952, in Litchfield, Illinois to the late Charles Cleveland Small and Delores Ann (Ralls) Small. He passed away on Friday, July 25, 2025, at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare.

Danny served in the United States Army for four years and worked as an insurance manager throughout his career. He attended Beech Cumberland Presbyterian Church where he loved hanging out with the guys there, drinking coffee and shooting the breeze. Danny enjoyed going to the gun range with his friends and reloading. He also had a love for working around the house and fixing things, but most of all, Danny loved spending time with his grandkids and family.

Danny has been married to the love of his life for 49 years, Susan Lohman Small, and with this union, he leaves to cherish three daughters, Jennifer (Michael) Mitchell, Angie (John) Wilber and Michelle (Adam) Hiler; he also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Julianna Mitchell, Ava George Wilber, Kate Ryne Mitchell, Chase Mitchell, Neyland Wilber, Kenley Hiler and future grandson, Clayton Hiler; and a host of other relatives and friends.