Danielle “Dani” McCormick Genet, age 31 of Los Angeles, California, formerly of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Sunday, December 15, 2019.

Dani is survived by her daughter, Aislin Grace; parents, Jim Genet and Mindy Genet; a brother, Eli Genet and girlfriend Jordan Lightsay, all of Murfreesboro; nephew Emmit Genet; paternal grandmother, Wilma Genet of New Hampshire; uncles, Bruce Firster and wife Josie, Don Firster and wife Pat, Joe Genet; aunts, Joyce Genet and husband David Lapointe, Diane and husband Rick, Kim and husband Dan, Sherry; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Dani was born in Lexington, Kentucky and attended Riverdale and Holloway High Schools in Murfreesboro. An artist, talented singer and songwriter known as “Diddy Mac”, she recorded and collaborated with a diverse group of musicians across the country.

Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 from 10:00 am until the time of memorial services beginning at 12:00 pm at The Experience Community Church, 521 Old Salem Rd, Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro and an online guestbook is available for the Genet family at www.woodfinchapel.com.