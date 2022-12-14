OBITUARY: Daniel Ray Doss

Daniel Ray Doss, age 85, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away at his home on December 12th, 2022, under the care of Alive Hospice.

Daniel was born on January 24th, 1937, to parents Ollie Thomas Doss and Mary Preston Oakes Doss in Roanoke, Virginia.

Daniel has been a resident of Murfreesboro since 2004, serving his community with a number of skilled services from firefighting to postal services, and many other self-employment opportunities. Of all his trades, he was most proud that he bravely served his country in the U.S. Air Force, earning a National Defense Service Medal, as well as a Good Conduct Medal.

Daniel was most known for his warm smile, and his good sense of humor. He had a uniqueness about him to make others laugh and feel happiness. He was very loving to those close with him, especially his family which he instilled the importance to take care of each other.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Nancy Doss; children, Greg (Cari) Doss, Kevin (Vicky) Doss, and Kellie Doss; grandchildren, Chelsey, Morgan, Jake, and Beau; great-grandchildren, Alayna, Ellie, and Dorothy; sister in laws, Patsy Doss and Betty Doss; and numerous special nieces and nephews.

He is preceded by his parents, Mary and Ollie Doss; siblings, Nettie Hogan, Melvin Doss, Grace Myers, Myrtle Doss, Calvin Doss, William Doss, Roy Doss, Herman Doss, Cecil Doss, and Curtis Doss.

A visitation with the family will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN, on Saturday, December 17th, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held at Kingwood Church of Christ in Murfreesboro, TN, on Sunday, December 18th, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Graveside services with military honors will be held at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Wednesday, December 21st, 2022 at 1:00 PM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church of Christ disaster relief in honor of Daniel.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/