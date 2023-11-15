OBITUARY: Daniel P. Stover

Daniel P. Stover, age 75 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

He was a native of Celina, Ohio and a son of the late Cleveland and Lucy Stover.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Susy Stover, and a son, Eric Stover.

Survivors include grandchildren, Casey Stover and husband Brandon Linzey of Murfreesboro, Tamara Stover and husband Thomas Hooper of Shelbyville, Nick Holt of Smyrna, Matt Holt of Murfreesboro; daughter-in-law, Monica Stover; sisters, Donna Mihm of Readyville, Tennessee, Shirley Terhark of Ohio; a brother, Bruce Stover of Ohio; ten great-grandchildren and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Stover was a proud United States Army Veteran and retired from Square D after many years of service.

A graveside service with military honors will be at 1:00 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Mapleview Cemetery under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Stover family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

