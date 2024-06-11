OBITUARY: Daniel G. Riggs

Daniel G. Riggs, 86, of Smyrna, TN passed on June 5, 2024.

Dan was born in Ava, Missouri on January 30, 1938.

He graduated from Crane High School in 1956 and entered the Army the same year. After serving in 1960 he came back to Missouri and married Eula Jean Kimberling.

He was an inspector with the Army Corp of Engineers for 41 years and lived throughout the southeast as well as a 3-year stint in Saudi Arabia. Dan and Jean traveled Europe those years. He was a Mason and a member of the Beulah Lodge in Mt. Vernon, Indiana for 50+ years.

Dan is survived by his daughter, Carolyn Riggs-Farrar of Smyrna, TN, and son Michael Alan Riggs (Julie) of Danbury, CT; grandchildren, Lindsey Ramsey (Jay) of Smyrna, TN and Matthew and Melanie Riggs of Danbury, CT; and brother Charles Riggs of Abilene, TX.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Riggs (2021) and parents, Oscar Hadley Riggs (1980) and Naomi Lydia Riggs (1988).

A memorial service will be held July 5, 2024 at 1:00 PM at Nashville National Cemetery in Madison, TN. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

