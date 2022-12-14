OBITUARY: Daniel ‘Dan’ Worth Snider

Mr. Daniel “Dan” Worth Snider, age 79, of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with the Lord peacefully Saturday, December 10, 2022 with his family by his side.

He was born in Etowah, TN to the late Worth and Eva Mae Hamby Snider.

Mr. Snider retired as a building inspector and planner/estimator for the federal government. He attended Calvary Baptist Church. Mr. Snider was shy and quiet, but his actions spoke volumes in how he cared for his family. Shortly after he and his wife married at ages 19 and 16, they selflessly chose to raise his three youngest siblings.

Mr. Snider is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jo Ann Barnes Snider; children, Bert Snider, Kat Snider Reed and her husband Pete, Nini Snider Brown and her husband David, Cindy Snider Warren and her husband Barry, and Craig Snider and his wife Amy; grandchildren, Julie Ellison, Jake Miller, Buffy Weller, Lucas Warren, and Worth Snider; great-grandchildren, Grant Ellison and Avianna Miller; brother, Pete Snider; a host of nieces and nephews; and faithful canine companion, Allie.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Jimmy Ray Snider, Rosie Snider Hughes, Charlotte Snider Teague, Ruby Snider Coleman, and Jack Snider.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, December 30, 2022 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A memorial service will be held Friday, December 30, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial of his cremated remains will follow immediately at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For those who wish, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate in memory of Mr. Snider.

