OBITUARY: Daniel Churchman

Daniel Churchman, age 78 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away Sunday March 9, 2025, at his home with his loving family by his side.

A native of Salem, Indiana, he was the son of the late Eugene and Margaret Churchman. Dan grew up with a love for cars. This love evolved into his passion for drag strip racing at a young age with his favorite number ‘31’ proudly displayed on his race car. His knowledge of cars never left, along with his gift of being a ‘numbers guy’, he spent the last 35 years working as a CFO in the automotive industry. Dan also enjoyed traveling with his wife Lynn of 36 years, visiting many destinations but their favorite was vacationing in Florida every year. Not only was he a loving husband but he was an amazing father and ‘pop-pop’ to his blossoming family. He also loved his 2 best fur puppies, Sisco and Jasper, very much.

Mr. Churchman proudly served our country as a United States Veteran in both the Tennessee National Guard and the Oklahoma National Guard.

Mr. Churchman is preceded in death by his wife Lynn Churchman on Feb 21, 2025.

He is survived by his children, Ron Churchman, Tammy Churchman, Ashley Churchman Granholm, Nicky Hurst, Brandon Hurst, Jason Hurst, Jill Hurst; brothers, Tony Churchman, Richard Churchman, John Churchman; twenty-four grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Visitation with the Churchman family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Monday, March 17, 2025, from 12:00pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 2:00pm. Burial with military honors will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.