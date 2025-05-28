OBITUARY: Dana Spring Wilson

Dana Spring Wilson, age 55, passed away May 25, 2025 at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a homemaker.

Dana was preceded in death by her father, Edgar Powell Bowman.

She is survived by her mother, Shirley Lee Wilson; daughter Nikki Parrish; half sisters, Amy Bowman and Amyd Bowman; aunts, Peggy Case and Wanda (Wayne) Hayle; and cousins, Cameron (Marilyn) Case, Kyri (Kim) Hayle and Kyli Hayle.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM, Saturday, May 31, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 12:30 PM at Evergreen Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

