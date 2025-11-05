OBITUARY: Dana Daugherty

Mrs. Dana Susan Daugherty, age 68, of Smyrna, TN passed away Sunday, November 2, 2025. She was born in Chattanooga, TN to the late Harrison and Clara Sue Carmichael Rutherford. Mrs. Daugherty worked in human resources for PathGroup. She was an avid reader who kept four double stacked bookcases before getting her Kindle. Mrs. Daugherty enjoyed spending time with her family.

Mrs. Daugherty is survived by her sons, Michael Daugherty and Jason Daugherty; granddaughter, Abby; special aunt, Charlotte Parker and her husband Claude; sisters, Brenda Holder and her husband David, Laura Webber and her husband Scott, and Lisa Taylor and her husband Robert; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two husbands, Michael Lewis Daugherty and Jimmy Elkins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.