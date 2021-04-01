Mr. Dale Junior Minton, age 67, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at his home. He was born in Kingsport, TN to the late Acy Junior Minton and Kathleen Minton Smith. Dale was a 1972 graduate of Central High School and worked for Rich’s Products for over 40 years until his retirement.

Dale is survived by his sisters, Brenda Williamson and Linda Ridley and her husband Tom all of Centerville, TN; niece and nephews, William Macky Williamson, Jr. and his wife Debbie, Jason Ridley and his wife Heather, and Kim Skelton and her husband Matthew; great-nieces and great-nephews, Grant Williamson and his wife Jessica, Logan Williamson, Colton Williamson, Dakota Williamson, Cole Skelton, and Caden Skelton; great-great-niece, Annie Williamson; and numerous cousins whom he loved dearly.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, April 5, 2021 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be kept private.