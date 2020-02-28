Daisy Mae Turman Dye, age 77 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020. A native of Franklin, TN, she was the daughter of the late Felix Turman, Sr., and Ruby Ragsdale Turman. Mrs. Dye was also preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Deering Dye, and sisters, Dorothy, Mary Erma June, Anna Lou, and Judy.

Mrs. Dye is survived by her sons, Randall Dye, Mark Dye and his wife Lisa all of Smyrna, TN, and Darrell Dye and his wife Sherri of Murfreesboro, TN; brothers, James, Thomas, Lonnie , and Felix Jr.; sisters, Ida and Violet; grandchildren, Robert Wayne, Christopher James, Hannah Lynn, and Savannah Lee Dye.

Visitation will Friday from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Saturday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Dr. Benny Woods officiating. A graveside service will be 1:00 PM Saturday at Woodlawn Memorial Park with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Mrs. Dye was of the Baptist faith and a homemaker.

