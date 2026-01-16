OBITUARY: D. Crawford Gallimore

Crawford Gallimore of Pawleys Island, SC and Murfreesboro TN, passed into the loving arms of his Savior on Sunday, January 11, 2026, at his home in Murfreesboro.

A memorial service will be held on February 7, 2026 at Martin First Methodist Church, Martin, Tennessee. Visitation from 11 am to 2 pm with service to follow, with Rev Randy Cooper and Rev. Skye McCracken officiating.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 53 years, Nancy (McClain)Gallimore, his son Whit Gallimore and fiancée, Rovena Llapri of Nolensville, grandchildren Sarah Beth, Jackson, and Reed Gallimore, Franklin; daughter Katharine Gallimore Lane, son in law Dr. Jim Ed Lane, and granddaughters Libi and Ansley, Murfreesboro.

He is also survived by a brother Dale (Carol) Gallimore, Paris TN, nieces Lori and Amy, nephew LJ Perry, great nephews Kyle and Justen Perry, and sister Ann McGowan. He was blessed with numerous extra family he “adopted” over his years as a dad figure and mentor to so many young people, especially Stuart Wallace of Nashville, Libi and Allen Riggs of Memphis, and his ‘extra grandchildren” Miller Riggs (Brooke) and Ellie Riggs Wildman (Henry).

He also leaves behind his beloved companion, his black lab, June Cleaver, better known as Junie or Junebug. They walked many a mile on his favorite beach, Pawleys Island.

Crawford was the son of Dorris and Centralia Crawford Gallimore. He was born on Sunday, April 24, 1949, on the family tobacco and dairy farm in Henry County near Puryear, Tennessee. He grew up milking cows, doing farm chores, raising tobacco by hand, helping with the gardening. He was one of the few men who grew up plowing behind a mule. He never had a heated bedroom until he spent his first night as a UTM freshman in his dorm room.

He attended Puryear School, graduating from the class of 1967 at Puryear High, lettering in basketball and baseball.

Graduating from the University of Tennessee at Martin with a BS in Business and Marketing, class of 1971, he was a member of Alpha Kappa Psi business fraternity—whose motto was “business before pleasure”. He seemed to take that as his personal motto as his work ethic was unmatched.

Crawford inherited a raw musical ability. Though never receiving musical training he honed his skills and his voice to start a band with his “like a brother” cousin, Byron. They played together for many years, becoming accomplished guitarists and vocalists. To pay for college he worked at various jobs from the band gigs to running a clay pit pulverizer, to dorm counselor, selling insurance, and being the business manager of the UTM newspaper. Growing up, he loved the rare summer breaks from fieldwork and milking, when the family would go fishing and waterskiing. He never forgot those skills and taught many a teen how to waterski at his lake house on Kentucky Lake, where he was famous for his lake burgers, steaks and ribs.

Crawford and Nancy raised their family in Martin, Tennessee on a farm they nicknamed “Hound Farm” because he said he loved the country but never wanted to raise anything else besides children and dogs. Eventually the innate nature of farming took over, and he became known for his vegetable gardening skills and his hybrid tea roses. Many a party and bridal tea were graced by his prize-winning rose blooms, and he would gladly deliver a bouquet along with a sack of tomatoes, peppers, and corn.

His children and wife were his most important interests. He loved quail hunting, raising birddogs, and duck and goose hunting with his son. He was a natural born family man but hated the discipline aspect. His children are still waiting for some of the lectures and punishment he promised they would get “in the morning.” He coached little league, attended football, soccer, baseball, and cheerleading competitions. He loved youth and worked with UMYF, the administrative board and the board of trustees at Martin First Methodist church. He attended The Father’s House in Pawleys Island.

After his family and his Lord Jesus, he loved the Hamilton Ryker Company, a business that he and his partner Wayne McCreight began on a shoestring and grew to a multistate, multi-level organization over 55 years.

Crawford served as president of the Martin Rotary Club, honored as a Paul Harris Fellow there. He was active in state business organizations serving. among many others, as chairman of both the TN Small Business Roundtable, Tn Chamber of Commerce, and the leadership of numerous other business and professional associations.

He was honored to be named by Governor Bredesen to the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees. He was one of the very few members to be appointed by governors of both political parties, serving a second term when reappointed by Governor Haslam. His expertise as chairman of the Audit committee made his service invaluable. He served on the board for over 10 years (and wanted everyone who thought otherwise to know that NO, the board DOES NOT hire the football coach.) When he moved to Murfreesboro out of his appointment district and the board transitioned to a smaller format, he was asked to remain on the Audit Committee as an outside member to assure a smooth transition. He remained in that capacity until illness prevented him from continuing. From his first warm bed at college, to his payback with service and pay it forward with the Hamilton Ryker Scholarship, Crawford has loved the University of Tennessee and what it helped him to accomplish with his life.

In his semi-retirement and later years Crawford became a golf devotee, traveling the world playing golf on historic and beautiful golf courses. He chased the ever-elusive hole in one, “close but no cigar” he would say. He was a member of Stones River Country club, Murfreesboro TN, Pawleys Plantation Country Club, and The Caledonia Golf and Fish Club, Pawleys Island.

Crawford loved history and reading. He was a student of his Bible and loved C S Lewis. He was most happy sitting on the porch of his house on Pawleys Island, watching the marsh change with the sunset after a good morning with loved ones to whom he served his “Crawbucks lattes”, a great afternoon of golf, and awaited a family dinner with as many friends and family as he could gather around. He felt blessed to have them in his life and they all were blessed by his love and generosity.

Crawford had a gentlemanly presence, a quiet dignity, humble wisdom, a kind nature, a good spirit, a sense of humor, a steadfast faith, and, above all, a consistent strong work ethic. He led by example. Always a pleasure to be around, he was a positive influence who was willing to help anyone he could. His calming demeanor and common sense will be missed. He was a child of God who quietly spread his faith through his actions and his love.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be sent to the Hamilton-Ryker “McCreight/Gallimore” Scholarship Endowment. Gifts can be made at http://giving.utm.edu/gallimore or you may mail a check to UT Foundation, 424 Andy Holt Humanities Bldg., 209 Hurt Street, Martin, TN 38238. For more information, please call 731-881-7628

Alternately donations may be made to the

Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation

383 Main Avenue, 7th Floor

Norwalk, CT 06851 US

2032290464

Donor Support

mailto:[email protected]

203-229-0464