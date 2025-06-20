OBITUARY: Cyril Keith Vaughn, III

Cyril Keith Vaughn, III, age 82 of Milton, TN, passed away Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Born in Nashville, TN, he was the son of the late Cyril Keith Vaughn, Jr., and Carrie Mai Pickle Vaughn. Keith was also preceded in death by a sister, Sally Gerard Vaughn Hopper.

Keith is survived by his wife of 30 years, Lori Anne Gunning Vaughn; children, Cyril Keith Vaughn, IV of Nashville, TN, Kevin Cope Vaughn of Smyrna, TN, Ashlie Vaughn Feng and her husband Li of Chicago, IL, and Austin Vaughn and his wife Erika of Smyrna, TN; brother, Sam Pickle Vaughn of Lascassas, TN; step-children, Kelly Coffman and her husband Kenny of Woodbury, TN, Brandon Kaiser of Indianapolis, IN, and Autumn Sellers of Indianapolis, IN; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Keith graduated from Peabody Demonstration School in Nashville in 1961. He owned and operated Vaughn Construction for over 40 years and had many long-time clients who became his friends.

