Cynthia Jo Martin, born on April 16, 1959, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on February 10, 2026, in Smyrna, Tennessee, surrounded by her beloved family. Cynthia’s warmth and love extended to all around her, particularly her cherished great grandbabies, whom she loved with all her heart.

Throughout her life, Cynthia found joy in many pursuits, but she held a special passion for smoke off competitions, where she showcased her skills and created memorable moments with friends and family. Her proudest accomplishment was undoubtedly her family, which she nurtured and cherished throughout her life.

Cynthia is survived by her son, Thomas (Laona) Hill; her siblings, William Snell Jr., Coleman Murdock, Keith Murdock, Christina Williams, and Rebecca Grupke, as well as her sister Melinda Kay Hopper. She was also blessed with two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren who brought immense joy to her life.

Cynthia is predeceased by her husband, Thomas Martin, as well as her sister, Theresa Green.

Her legacy of love and joy will continue to resonate within the hearts of all who knew her. She will be deeply missed but remembered fondly for her unwavering devotion to her family and her spirited nature.

“He will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings you will find refuge; his faithfulness will be your shield and rampart.” Psalms 91:4

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email