OBITUARY: Cynthia Dee Shepard

Cynthia Dee Shepard, age 66 of Smyrna died Friday March 21, 20205. She was a native of Rutherford Couty and was preceded in death by her parents C.T. “Pete” Shepard and Billie Ann Tucker Shepard.

Ms. Shepard was a member of Parkway Baptist Church and was had retired from Borders Group in La Vergne.

She is survived by her son, Ryan Anderson; grandchildren, Jordyn and Mason Anderson; half-sister, Rachel Smith; nieces, Chastity Richardson; companion, Terry Trout.

Visitation will be Friday March 28th at 5:00PM at Parkway Baptist Church. Celebration of life service Friday at 6:00PM at Parkway Baptist Church. Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna is in charge of cremation arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com