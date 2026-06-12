Cynthia “Cindi” Claunch Todd, age 68 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2026. A native of Harrodsburg, KY, she was the daughter of William C. Claunch of Versailles, KY and the late Bettie Wampler Claunch.

Mrs. Todd is survived by her husband of 32 years, Bruce Todd; sons, Rob Todd and his wife Sarah of Murfreesboro, TN, Jay Todd and his wife Ashley of Murfreesboro, TN, and Reed Todd and his wife Olivia of Shelbyville, TN; father, William C. Claunch of Versailles, KY; brothers, Todd Claunch and his wife Christine of Midway, KY, and Reed Todd and his wife Chris of Palm City, FL; sister, Christa Claunch of Versailles, KY; and seven grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, June 12, 2026, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, June 13, 2026, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Brother Jeff Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Noah Todd, Kyle Parker, Will Claunch, Sam Claunch, Jimmy Smith, and John Zimmerman serving as pallbearers.

Mrs. Todd was a graduate of the University of Kentucky, a member of Kingwood Church of Christ, and a retired Ad Agent with the Daily News Journal.

She also loved God, her family, especially her grandchildren, and her friends. Her favorite thing was spending time with her family at the beach.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Middle Tennessee Christian School (MTCS) in memory of Mrs. Todd.

An online guestbook for the Todd family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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