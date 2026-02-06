Curtis Alric Bowen, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on January 17, 2026, at the age of 66. He was born on December 15, 1959, in Dravosburg, Pennsylvania.

Curtis is survived by his devoted wife of 43 years, Stephanie (Hiscutt) Bowen; his children, Curtis Briggs, Andrea McNeil (Jason), Kelly Lee, and Cameron Bowen; his grandchildren, Oscar Lee, Sophia Lee, and Koa McNeil; his sister, Joyce Miller; and his beloved Boston Terrier, Peanut. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Sonia (Wargo) Bowen.

He attended McKeesport High School and, in 1980, moved to Franklin, Tennessee, to be closer to his cherished Aunt Sis, Carolyn Von Ilg. It was during his time working at Shoney’s on Murfreesboro Road that he met the love of his life, Stephanie. The two were joyfully married in 1982 at the Holiday Inn across the street, beginning a lifelong partnership filled with love and laughter. Several years later, they settled in Murfreesboro, where they made their home together until his passing.

Curtis dedicated 30 hardworking years to Essex Wire, persevering through challenges until his well-deserved retirement at the age of 50. Curtis was known for his humor, creativity, and natural ingenuity. At just eight years old, he amazed the neighborhood with a go-kart he built from a washing machine motor. That spirit of tinkering never left him. He created an impressive workshop where he enjoyed woodworking and countless projects. He loved the outdoors—camping, backpacking, and fishing—and had a deep passion for music. A collector of high-end stereo equipment, he took great pride in building his own speakers and joyfully sharing music at full volume with family and friends.

Curtis will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him. Family and friends will gather at Kedron United Methodist Church from 2:00-4:00 on Saturday, January 31st, to celebrate his life.

