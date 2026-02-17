OBITUARY: Curtis Allen Bradley

Curtis Allen Bradley (67) passed away on Saturday, February 14, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee following a brief illness surrounded by family.

Curtis was preceded in death by his parents, Col. Ernest E. Bradley Jr. and Margie White Bradley; brother, Jim Bradley.

He is survived by his wife, Lori Robertson Bradley; three daughters Elizabeth Bradley (Brian) Hemping, Caroline Grace Bradley, Emily Lynn Bradley; brother, Robert Bradley; sister, Jerry Fox; grandchildren Harrison and Barrett Hemping.

He was married to Lori Robertson Bradley for 35 years. Curtis was a software engineer for most of his life. He attended Nolen Hills Church of Christ. His loves were Lori, his three girls Elizabeth, Caroline, and Em, his grandchildren, and the University of Tennessee Football.

Visitation will be at 3pm with service following at 4pm Tuesday 2/17 at Nolen Hills Church of Christ. Nolen Hills Church of Christ 7481 Nolensville Road Nolensville, TN 37135.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to www.nolenhills.com

For online condolences for the family, visit www.jenningsandayers.com

