OBITUARY: Crystal Sanders

Crystal Sanders, age 53, passed away April 30, 2025 at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

She was a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro and a graduate of the Class of 1990 at Oakland High School. Crystal attended Minerva Drive Church of Christ.

Crystal was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Rittenberry Bibb.

She is survived by her husband, Chris Sanders; father, Tommy Bibb; son, Joshua (McKenna) Sanders; brother, Wayne (Lori) Bibb; grandchildren, Arowyn, Temperance, Nova and Yael; and niece, Emory Bibb.

Visitation will be 2:00-5:00 PM, Sunday, May 4, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Monday, May 5, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers with Ron Harper officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email